'The World of the Married' actor Lee Hak Joo to star in upcoming drama 'Private Life' alongside Seohyun, Go Kyung Pyo & Kim Hyo Jin

'The World of the Married' actor Lee Hak Joo is starring in the upcoming drama 'Private Life' alongside Seohyun, Go Kyung Pyo, and Kim Hyo Jin.



The actor will be taking on the role of passionate detective Myung Hoon, who struggles to uncover the hidden truth behind an investigation. The JTBC drama revolves around a family of con artists as they become entangled in a massive-scale con act against a corporation.



Lee Hak Joo has been gaining notice after starring in the hit drama 'The World of the Married' as abusive boyfriend and thug Park In Kyu, and he's also set to star in the upcoming drama 'Late Night Snack Couple' with Jung Il Woo and Jiyoung.



'Private Life' is scheduled to premiere later this year.