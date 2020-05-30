Comedian Park Na Rae transforms her new apartment into Bali on 'I Live Alone'

Comedian Park Na Rae transformed her new apartment into Bali on 'I Live Alone'.



On the May 29th episode, Park Na Rae revealed her brand new apartment after making her fourth move. She surprised her 'Rainbow Crew' members with the scale of her new place as it overlooked the Han River, and the comedian revealed she wanted a special theme for the apartment - Bali. As for the famous 'Na Rae Bar', she expressed, "I gave the Na Rae Bar space the feeling of France."



The comedian said, "I thought about decorating the living room with furniture that feels like Bali. I put Bali in my house."



Check out the 'I Live Alone' segments above and below. What do you think of Park Na Rae's new place?

