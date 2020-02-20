Go Kyung Pyo, Seohyun, & Kim Hyo Jin confirmed as leads for new JTBC drama 'Personal Life'

On February 21, JTBC confirmed the main cast of upcoming comedy drama 'Personal Life' including actor Go Kyung Pyo, Girls' Generation's Seohyun, and actress Kim Hyo Jin!

Set to air some time in the second half of 2020, JTBC's 'Personal Life' tells the story of a family of con artists, as they become entangled in a massive-scale con act against an entire, large corporation.

First, Seohyun takes on the female lead character Cha Joo Eun, a woman who scams everyone she nows for a living. Go Kyung Pyo, returning to the small-screen for the first time since his discharge from mandatory service, plays the role of a bureau chief at 'SL Electronics' corporation, named Lee Jung Hwan. Finally, veteran actress Kim Hyo Jin returns to the small-screen for the first time in 8 years as Jung Bok Ki, a former con artist who previously targeted Cha Joo Eun's family.



What do you think of the premise of JTBC's 'Personal Life' so far? Are you interested to watch the drama when it airs?