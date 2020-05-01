Super Junior's Leeteuk tells fans he's sick of hacking attempts

Super Junior's Leeteuk told fans he's sick of hacking attempts.



On May 1, Leeteuk expressed his frustration on recent hacking attempts on Instagram, writing, "Please stop hacking me seriously."



This isn't the Super Junior member's first post on the matter as just a week ago he posted a photo of his dog, Shimkoong, with the message, "Why are you hacking Koong's Instagram? Please, I ask that you leave Koong alone." He shared another photo of his beloved pup with the post, "Even late at night, I keep receiving messages that someone is trying to hack into my account and Koong's Instagram. I can't figure out the password, and I can't change it either. This is so stressful. Please stop. Please."



In other news, Super Junior will be returning with season 4 of 'SJ Returns'.

