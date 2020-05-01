HA:TFELT (Yenny) talks about '1719' album & reveals why fans are worried for her

HA:TFELT (Yenny) discussed her new album '1719' and revealed why fans are worried for her.



The singer-songwriter featured as a guest on the May 1st airing of SBS Love FM's 'Kim Sang Hyuk and DinDin's Oppa Radio', and she said on her latest album, "The album includes stories that you wouldn't know unless you were my really close friend or family. That's why the subtitle is 'On Times that are Locked Away'."



HA:TFELT also shared her thoughts on her own personality, saying, "I don't tend to want material things. I don't have any interest in luxury goods. During promotions, I only carried around one bag from one brand. In airport photos, I was only photographed with that one bag, so fans would ask me, 'When are you going to throw that bag away?' It was to the point they worried about me."



In other news, HA:TFELT recently let fans know she was not sick with the coronavirus.