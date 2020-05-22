Super Junior's Heechul opens up about his first love on '20th Century Hit Song'

Super Junior's Heechul opened up about his first love on '20th Century Hit Song'.



On the May 22nd episode of the KBS show, Heechul, who's currently dating TWICE's Momo, shared his thoughts on first loves. He expressed, "I was in my first relationship at the age of 22. She was a noona I met at a night club. I first relationship was with an older woman."



When he heard Kim Min Ah reveal she had her first love in 6th grade, Heechul responded, "I heard that kids are fast these days, and it must be true. I've become an old man like this. I didn't even imagine 6th grade."



As for romantic movies, the Super Junior member said, "When I see thinks like that, I get goosebumps."



