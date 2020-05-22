5

4

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 51 minutes ago

Cosmic Girls' Bona enjoys the scent of flowers in 'Neverland' moving teaser

AKP STAFF

Cosmic Girls' Bona is the latest featured member in 'Neverland' moving teasers.

In the moving teaser below, Bona enjoys the scent of a yellow rose for the spring-themed 'Neverland' concept. As previously reported, Cosmic Girls' upcoming eighth mini album 'Neverland' includes a total of 6 tracks - the title track "Butterfly", "Hola", "Pantomime", "Where You Are", "Tra-La", and "Our Garden", which Seola participated in composing.

Are you looking forward to Cosmic Girls' comeback?

  1. Cosmic Girls
  2. Bona
  3. NEVERLAND
0 215 Share 56% Upvoted
BTS, Jin
EatJin : Our way to a healthier future
13 hours ago   11   2,849

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND