Cosmic Girls' Bona enjoys the scent of flowers in 'Neverland' moving teaser

Cosmic Girls' Bona is the latest featured member in 'Neverland' moving teasers.



In the moving teaser below, Bona enjoys the scent of a yellow rose for the spring-themed 'Neverland' concept. As previously reported, Cosmic Girls' upcoming eighth mini album 'Neverland' includes a total of 6 tracks - the title track "Butterfly", "Hola", "Pantomime", "Where You Are", "Tra-La", and "Our Garden", which Seola participated in composing.



Are you looking forward to Cosmic Girls' comeback?