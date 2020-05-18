SM Entertainment issues statement about Jaehyun + apologizes

SM Entertainment has confirmed Jaehyun's part of the Dispatch report.

Their statement read, "Hello, this is SM Entertainment. We apologize for causing concern during times when many people are facing hardships due to corona-19. Jaehyun visited an Itaewon restaurant and a bar on April 25th with his friends. However, he did not visit the specific club that was problematic, and it was 7 days before the confirmed patient was in Itaewon. Jaehyun does not have symptoms but as corona-19 spread through the Itaewon club, he voluntarily got tested and the results came back negative. He is currently deeply reflecting on not having been careful despite everyone limiting contact and practicing social distancing. Our label should have also managed our artist so he practiced social distancing even during his personal life, and we apologize for being lacking. We will work harder to manage our artists so something like this does not happen again."

