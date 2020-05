Weeekly has revealed all 7 of its members.

Play M Entertainment will be debuting 7-member girl group Weeekly (yes, with 3 e's). The member lineup consists of Jihan, Jiyoon, Soeun, Zoa, Jaehee, Soojin, and Monday. Soojin was the center on JTBC's 'MIXNINE'.





Weeekly will be Play M Entertainment's first girl group in 10 years since A Pink. The girls will debut in June, but you can follow their Twitter here.