Pledis Entertainment confirms Dispatch report about Mingyu, also apologizes

Pledis Entertainment has confirmed Mingyu's part of the Dispatch report.

The label said,

Hello, this is Pledis Entertainment.

First, we apologize for causing concern to many because of the reports of Seventeen's Mingyu visiting Itaewon. Mingyu is currently deeply reflecting on his wrong actions where he did not follow social distancing measures while they were in place.



He followed the government suggestions and voluntarily got tested for corona-19 even though he did not have a cough or a fever or any other corona-19 symptoms. He tested negative, and has been staying at home and following personal hygiene measures strictly.



Our label takes responsibility for not properly managing our label artist. We sincerely apologize to the fans who always show us love and interest. Pledis Entertainment will re-emphasize how importnat social distancing and personal hygiene matters are to our artist.



Pledis Entertainment's statement comes after Big Hit Entertainment's statement on Jungkook. SM Entertainment and Fantagio Entertainment have not yet made statements on Jaehyun and Cha Eun Woo.