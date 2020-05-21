Shinhwa's Junjin to guest on 'Real Love Story' after marriage news

Shinhwa's Junjin will be featuring as a guest on 'Real Love Story' after his marriage news.



On May 21, reports revealed Junjin participated in filming for the MBC reality show 'Real Love Story'. Though many viewers are hoping to see the Shinhwa member and his flight attendant fiancee on the show, it's said he's only appearing as a guest in the studio.



However, it seems fans can expect more details on how the romance started between Junjin and his bride-to-be. This is also the first time he's filming for a show since the news of his marriage.



Congrats to Junjin and his fiancee once again!