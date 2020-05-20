Shinhwa Junjin's label reveals details on his fiancee and relationship

Shinhwa Junjin's label has revealed details on his fiancee and relationship.



Last week, Junjin surprised fans after announcing his upcoming marriage to a beautiful flight attendant. On the May 20th episode of 'Access Showbiz Tonight', the Shinhwa member's label revealed Junjin and his fiancee met through an acquaintance, and they've been dating for 3 years. The exact details of their wedding, such as the date and venue, have yet to be decided.



A rep from the label said of his fiancee, "She's a calm, quiet, and simple type of person. She came to a gathering after a Shinhwa concert for a bit, and the members approved and said she was reserved."



Junjin will be the second Shinhwa member to walk down the aisle after Eric married actress Na Hye Mi in July of 2017.