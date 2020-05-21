Late idol star Hara's ex-boyfriend Choi Jong Bum apologizes and accepts most charges at 1st appeal trial

Late idol star Hara's ex-boyfriend Choi Jong Bum apologized and admitted to most of his crimes at his first appeal trial.



In August of 2019, hairstylist Choi Jong Bum was sentenced to a year and 6 months suspended for 3 years, which means he would not face any jail time unless he violates his 3-year probation period. He was found guilty of property damage, physical assault, threats, and unnecessary force. He was not found guilty of sexual assault in the form of illegal footage filming.



However, both Choi Jong Bum and prosecutors moved forward with an appeal trial, which took place at the Seoul Central District Court on May 21. The main issue of the trial was whether or not he was guilty of illegally filming intimate acts between Hara and himself.



The hairstylist's lawyer stated, "The defendant accepts the sentence from the first trial. He wants to be acquitted of illegal filming just as in the first trial." Prosecution requested Choi Jong Bum be found guilty of all charges, including illegal filming.



Choi Jong Bum, who previously denied all charges excluding property damage before the appeal, is reported to have changed his attitude and expressed an apology. He said, "I've felt a lot and reflected on myself for the past 2 years. I'm sorry to everyone involved, regardless of the reason, as I submitted in my written statement."



His sentencing for the appeal trial will be held on July 2 KST.