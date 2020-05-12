Shin Dong Yup, Suzy, & Park Bo Gum to once again host the '56th Baeksang Arts Awards'

The upcoming annual '56th Baeksang Arts Awards' has confirmed on May 13 that Shin Dong Yup, Suzy, and Park Bo Gum will be working together again for the third year in a row, as the official hosts of this year's ceremonies.

The '56th Baeksang Arts Awards' is set to take place this coming June 5 at the Ilsan Kintex in Gyeonggi province. The awards will be selecting some of the top TV dramas, screen films, and theater productions from the past year. The judging criteria takes into consideration any productions revealed between April 1, 2019 until April 30, 2020.



Meanwhile, Shin Dong Yup, Suzy, and Park Bo Gum have worked together as the main MCs of the 'Baeksang Arts Awards' since 2018. This year's ceremony will be broadcast live on June 5 starting at 5 PM KST, but without any audiences present.

