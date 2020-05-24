}

[T/W: Violence] Rapper B-Free arrested after beating Kingchi Mane

[T/W: Violence, injury]

Rapper B-Free (left) has been arrested for physically assaulting fellow rapper Kingchi Mane (right).

Kingchi Mane posted photos of his injury and wrote, "Because of the situation over our Instagram today, B-Free and I were talking, and he asked me for my address. I figured we could talk face to face. He came over at around 10:20 PM and suddenly started beating me. The police arrested him on-site. He was an artist that I used to respect but I do not anymore. You said you liked beating people so I hope you pay the price."

Earlier today, B-Free and Kingchi Mane were throwing rhymes at each other. However, B-Free suddenly expressed anger, (possibly angered by one of Kingchi Mane's words), and Kingchi Mane apologized, but B-Free just threw him the middle finger emoji.


lmao shit talked bts as rookies and this is where u ended up lmaooo how pitiful

the world: pandemic lockdown
B-Free: lets act like an immature 3 year old and go slap someone because im having a temper tantrum

this is literally ridiculous grown men that people look up to beating each other. (everybody a round of applause please)

