13

3

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Cosmic Girls reveal comeback schedule for 'Neverland' mini album

AKP STAFF

Cosmic Girls have revealed the comeback schedule for their 'Neverland' mini album!

The teaser image for their upcoming mini album below features a slightly retro, flowery concept for spring. Fans can expect the 'Neverland' track list on May 17 KST, while the album drops on June 9. 

This marks the girl group's first comeback in approximately 7 months after the release of 'As You Wish' last November.

Take a look at Cosmic Girls' full 'Neverland' comeback schedule below!


  1. Cosmic Girls
  2. NEVERLAND
4 1,128 Share 81% Upvoted

0

teddddybear51 pts 19 minutes ago 0
19 minutes ago

June will also have twice and blackpink.... a lil nervous bout the success of this album

Share

0

wikikiki2224515 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

It is a pity that the girls will not return this time with the full line-up (13), but maybe next time they return.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND