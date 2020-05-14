Cosmic Girls reveal comeback schedule for 'Neverland' mini album

Cosmic Girls have revealed the comeback schedule for their 'Neverland' mini album!



The teaser image for their upcoming mini album below features a slightly retro, flowery concept for spring. Fans can expect the 'Neverland' track list on May 17 KST, while the album drops on June 9.



This marks the girl group's first comeback in approximately 7 months after the release of 'As You Wish' last November.



Take a look at Cosmic Girls' full 'Neverland' comeback schedule below!





