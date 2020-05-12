5

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 40 minutes ago

Hong Suk Chun speaks up with a firm, encouraging message in light of COVID19 breakouts from Itaewon clubs

On May 12, TV personality/restaurant entrepreneur Hong Suk Chun spoke up with a firm message, in light of South Korea's recent outbreak of COVID19 from sectors of Itaewon known for its gay clubs.

Previously, after media reports alleged that one original virus carrier visited approximately 5 different clubs in Itaewon and spread COVID19 to over 100 people this past weekend, some netizens demanded a statement from Hong Suk Chun

Now, on May 12, Hong Suk Chun wrote alongside a photo of a public transportation sign of Itaewon station, 

"Right now is the time to show your courage. Because it's true that gender minorities have fears of their families, acquaintances, and the society discovering their identities. Which is why we need courage. As someone who has worked in Itaewon for a long time, this recent event is very troubling and heavy on my heart, but my biggest concern is that there are still so many people who are unreachable and who have not received virus tests.

Of course, I know better than anyone what the risks of 'coming out' are. But during these times, the health of yourself, your family, and your society comes first and foremost. Thankfully, they guarantee 'anonymous testing', so you must go and get yourself tested, right now. 

Everyone is struggling during these times. Everyone is working together to be free of this hardship. I highly advise that you bring out your courage and participate in testing as soon as possible, so that the energy and the efforts of the prevention team, the healthcare workers, and so many individuals of this nation who are laboring for the greater good, do not go to waste." 

지금은 용기를 내야 할 때입니다. 성소수자는 기본적으로 자신의 정체성이 가족에게, 지인에게, 사회에 알려지는 게 두려운 게 사실이기 때문입니다. 그래서 용기가 필요합니다. 오랫동안 이태원에서 자리를 잡고 있는 사람으로서 이번 일이 참 안타깝고 걱정스러운데, 무엇보다 아직도 검진을 받지 않고 연락이 안되는 사람들이 너무 많다는 것이 가장 우려됩니다 물론 ‘아웃팅’에 대한 걱정이 크다는 건 누구보다 잘 알고 있습니다 하지만 지금은 그 무엇보다도 본인과 가족, 그리고 사회의 건강과 안전이 우선입니다. 다행히 ‘익명 보장’ 검사가 가능하다고 하니, 지금이라도 당장 검사를 받아야 합니다. 지금은 모두가 힘든 시기입니다. 그리고 모두가 이 사태에서 벗어나고 싶어 힘을 모으고 있습니다. 방역 당국과 의료진, 그리고 국민 한 사람 한사람이 쏟은 그동안의 힘과 노력이 헛되지 않게 지금 당장 용기를 내서 검사에 임하길 간곡히 권합니다.

He didn’t have to bend to the demands of the people but he made a good statement and he’s right.

what a wonderful man

