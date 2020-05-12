Hong Suk Chun speaks up with a firm, encouraging message in light of COVID19 breakouts from Itaewon clubs

On May 12, TV personality/restaurant entrepreneur Hong Suk Chun spoke up with a firm message, in light of South Korea's recent outbreak of COVID19 from sectors of Itaewon known for its gay clubs.

Previously, after media reports alleged that one original virus carrier visited approximately 5 different clubs in Itaewon and spread COVID19 to over 100 people this past weekend, some netizens demanded a statement from Hong Suk Chun.

Now, on May 12, Hong Suk Chun wrote alongside a photo of a public transportation sign of Itaewon station,

"Right now is the time to show your courage. Because it's true that gender minorities have fears of their families, acquaintances, and the society discovering their identities. Which is why we need courage. As someone who has worked in Itaewon for a long time, this recent event is very troubling and heavy on my heart, but my biggest concern is that there are still so many people who are unreachable and who have not received virus tests.



Of course, I know better than anyone what the risks of 'coming out' are. But during these times, the health of yourself, your family, and your society comes first and foremost. Thankfully, they guarantee 'anonymous testing', so you must go and get yourself tested, right now.



Everyone is struggling during these times. Everyone is working together to be free of this hardship. I highly advise that you bring out your courage and participate in testing as soon as possible, so that the energy and the efforts of the prevention team, the healthcare workers, and so many individuals of this nation who are laboring for the greater good, do not go to waste."