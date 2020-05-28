EXO's Baekhyun to release 'Love Again' live performance clip

EXO's Baekhyun is releasing a live performance clip for "Love Again".



Baekhyun dropped "Candy" and his second solo mini album 'Delight' this past week, and he's now set to reveal a special performance clip for his album track "Love Again". The song was produced by singer-songwriter Colde, and it's described as a lyrical R&B song that features the EXO member's charming low tone and lyrics about longing for love again between the end of love and the beginning of a breakup.



Fans can expect the "Love Again" live performance clip on SM Station YouTube channel on May 29 KST.



In related news, Baekhyun's "Candy" rose to the top of music charts shortly after its release.



Have you watched the "Candy" MV?