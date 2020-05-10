6

Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 40 minutes ago

OnlyOneOf reveals teaser images for 'Produced by [ ] Part 1'

OnlyOneOf is gearing up for their comeback on May 21st. 

On May 11 at midnight KST, the group dropped another teaser image for 'Produced by [ ] Part 1'. With the above image, OnlyOneOf gave fans a sneak peek at the lyrics of their upcoming song "Designer (Prod. BOYCOLD)". Lyrics say, "Feeling like your arms winding around my body. Don't know how it feels like. All the plans being surreally realized."

Previously, the group has revealed individual teasers for 'Produced by [ ] Part 1'. Check out individual teasers below. Stay tuned for OnlyOneOf's comeback on May 21st!

Here's hoping they get a proper MV this time.

