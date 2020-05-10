19

10

Misc
Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

SuperM's Taemin does Taeyong's signature choreo for 'No Manners' while playing 'Truth or Dare'

AKP STAFF

SuperM has revealed the final content for their #StayHomeWithSuperM

To support the global movement of staying at home together to flatten the curve, SuperM delivered various contents for the fans under the #StayHomeWithSuperM. Started with the online benefit concert 'One World: Together At Home' back on April 18 at 8 PM EST, the group finally dropped the last entertaining content for the fans to enjoy at home on May 10 at 4 PM KST.

In the video, the members roll the dice to play 'Truth or Dare', followed by a lot of laughter and hot dance moves. The submissions for the prompts were collected from April 20th to 23rd.  

Check out the video above! 

  1. SuperM
1 941 Share 66% Upvoted

0

jpopkings-4,383 pts 3 minutes ago 0
3 minutes ago

This king of bundles is a big flop

Share
Big Bang, Taeyang, G-Dragon, BLACKPINK, Zico, Davichi, EXO, Taeyeon, YoonA, g.o.d, iKON, IU, SISTAR, Soyu, TWICE, Wonder Girls, 2NE1
[enter-talk] Top15 idols with most roof hits
8 hours ago   38   12,798

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND