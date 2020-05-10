SuperM's Taemin does Taeyong's signature choreo for 'No Manners' while playing 'Truth or Dare'

SuperM has revealed the final content for their #StayHomeWithSuperM.

To support the global movement of staying at home together to flatten the curve, SuperM delivered various contents for the fans under the #StayHomeWithSuperM. Started with the online benefit concert 'One World: Together At Home' back on April 18 at 8 PM EST, the group finally dropped the last entertaining content for the fans to enjoy at home on May 10 at 4 PM KST.

In the video, the members roll the dice to play 'Truth or Dare', followed by a lot of laughter and hot dance moves. The submissions for the prompts were collected from April 20th to 23rd.

Check out the video above!

