Posted by jennywill

REDSQUARE snag endorsement deal even before debut

REDSQUARE is already bringing in endorsement deals.

Their label revealed that REDSQUARE has been chosen as the models for 'Motorola Verve Buds 800' which are wireless earphones. Bomin and Green will also ben modeling for the cosmetics brand AUVIEUS. The group consists of former Good Day members: Green (Genie), Chaea (Cherry), Ari (Nayoon), and Bomin. Lina, the main vocal of the group, has also debuted previously as the solo singer Blenn.

REDSQUARE will debut on the 19th. Are you excited for their debut?

Ohboy6910,342 pts
52 minutes ago

Interesting. Someone important must be supporting them.

