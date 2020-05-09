Oh My Girl's Jiho gets noticed by legendary British actress Olivia Hussey

5

Oh My Girl's Jiho received a shout-out from legendary British actress Olivia Hussey.

On the May 5th episode of 'Kim Shin Young's Noon Song of Hope', Jiho did her best impression of 'Romeo and Juliet' actress Olivia Hussey, and the above captured image and video began spreading on social media. Olivia Hussey herself then commented on a fan account's post of the capture with adoring emojis. 

This isn't the first time Olivia Hussey has noticed a K-pop idol, however, as she previously mentioned how flattered she was when Girl's Day's Minah dressed up as Juliet for an album jacket cover.

In other news, Oh My Girl are topping charts with their latest title track "Nonstop".


They're both very beautiful ladies!

I bet Itzy's Yuna or should I say Hussey feels a bit jealous right now lol.

