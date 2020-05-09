31

Posted by germainej

MAMAMOO's Solar reveals dance practice video for 'Spit it Out'

MAMAMOO's Solar has revealed a dance practice video for "Spit it Out".

In the 'casual clothes' dance practice video above, Solar goes over the choreography for her solo track with her dancers. "Spit it Out" is the MAMAMOO member's official solo debut single following her 'Solar Emotion' project series.

Watch Solar's "Spit it Out" dance video above and her MV here if you missed it!

