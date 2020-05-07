Oh My Girl win #1 + Performances from May 7th 'M! Countdown - Family Month' special!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On this week's 'Family Month' special episode, performances that aired include 2PM, BTOB, Se So Neon, 2NE1, Seventeen, Kim Young Chul, Roh Ji Hoon, Hongja, Lee Yi Kyung, Hong Jin Young, Tae Jin Ah, NCT Dream, VERIVERY, Orange Caramel, TXT, GOT7, Pentagon, AB6IX, ITZY, TOO, LOONA, CRAVITY, and IZ*ONE.



As for the winners, Oh My Girl and NCT Dream were the nominees, but it was Oh My Girl who took the win with "Nonstop". Congratulations to Oh My Girl!



Watch the performances below!



WINNER





2PM







BTOB







Se So Neon







2NE1







Seventeen







Kim Young Chul







Roh Ji Hoon







Hongja







Lee Yi Kyung







Hong Jin Young







Tae Jin Ah







NCT Dream







VERIVERY







Orange Caramel







TXT







GOT7







Pentagon







AB6IX







ITZY







TOO







LOONA







CRAVITY







IZ*ONE







