6

3

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Oh My Girl win #1 + Performances from May 7th 'M! Countdown - Family Month' special!

AKP STAFF

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!

On this week's 'Family Month' special episode, performances that aired include 2PMBTOBSe So Neon2NE1SeventeenKim Young ChulRoh Ji HoonHongjaLee Yi KyungHong Jin YoungTae Jin AhNCT DreamVERIVERYOrange CaramelTXTGOT7PentagonAB6IXITZYTOOLOONACRAVITY, and IZ*ONE.

As for the winners, Oh My Girl and NCT Dream were the nominees, but it was Oh My Girl who took the win with "Nonstop". Congratulations to Oh My Girl!

Watch the performances below!

WINNER

==

2PM


==

BTOB


==

Se So Neon


==

2NE1


==

Seventeen


==

Kim Young Chul


==

Roh Ji Hoon


==

Hongja


== 

Lee Yi Kyung


== 

Hong Jin Young


==

Tae Jin Ah


==

NCT Dream


==

VERIVERY


==

Orange Caramel


==

TXT


==

GOT7


==

Pentagon


== 

AB6IX


==

ITZY


== 

TOO


== 

LOONA


==

CRAVITY


== 

IZ*ONE


===

  1. Oh My Girl
  2. M COUNTDOWN
0 1,662 Share 67% Upvoted
ASTRO
ASTRO drop 'Knock' dance practice video
5 minutes ago   0   191

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND