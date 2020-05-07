3

Posted by germainej

Seo In Young's label apologizes after school zone jaywalking controversy

Seo In Young's label has apologized after her school zone jaywalking controversy.

On May 7, Seo In Young shared several photos of herself on the street on Instagram, and it seems netizens were upset as she was in front of the school zone at the Cheongdam Elementary School in Seoul. Her label also released the photos as part of an official press release, and many complained that the label's actions were irresponsible as jaywalking is cited as the main cause of accidents in child protection zones.

The singer's agency Soribada responded with an official apology, stating, "We weren't aware that Seo In Young was jaywalking through a school zone. We apologize."

What are your thoughts on the controversy?

srideout91805 pts
56 minutes ago

...

-1

vxntage379 pts
17 minutes ago

labels always have to speak on behalf of the artists.. whether it’s dating, rumors, clubbing, or even something as minor as jaywalking, companies always have to release an “official statement” and i’m tired of it. idols can’t fucking breathe for a single second without knetz scrutinizing them

