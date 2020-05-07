Seo In Young's label apologizes after school zone jaywalking controversy

Seo In Young's label has apologized after her school zone jaywalking controversy.



On May 7, Seo In Young shared several photos of herself on the street on Instagram, and it seems netizens were upset as she was in front of the school zone at the Cheongdam Elementary School in Seoul. Her label also released the photos as part of an official press release, and many complained that the label's actions were irresponsible as jaywalking is cited as the main cause of accidents in child protection zones.



The singer's agency Soribada responded with an official apology, stating, "We weren't aware that Seo In Young was jaywalking through a school zone. We apologize."



What are your thoughts on the controversy?



