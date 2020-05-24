Park Ji Hoon reveals lyric teasers for his upcoming 3rd mini album 'The W'

Park Ji Hoon has dropped title article for his upcoming 3rd mini-album 'The W'.



Park Ji Hoon's 3rd mini-album contains a total of 6 brand new tracks, including "On The Rise", title track "Wing", "Wavelength", "Driving", "Paradise", and "Let's Love". The title track "Wing" marks Park Ji Hoon's second time working with composers Tenzo, LOOGONE, and KEBEE, after his debut title track "L.O.V.E".



Check out all the lyric teasers and the translation below. Stay tuned for the full release of 'The W', coming on May 26 at 6 PM KST.

[Wavelength]: You are beautiful, hugging me like a warm ray of sunlight. I can't put into words so I just smile. I can't stop loving you. Everything is beautiful. We are on the same wavelength.

[Wing]: I'm flying closer to the sun with you. I would have been scared if I were alone but I'll draw your dreams who gave me wings. Open your eyes again.



[On the Rise]: Doom DoomDoomDoom. Soar higher. I'm on the rise.

[Driving]: Flowers, Sunray, Clouds, and wind like you. The lingering scent in my nose. You and me driving. Our little secretive party.



[Paradise]: Cause you're one in a billion. You and I are riding in the dim starlight. Swallow the darkness, spreading, own me if you can. This could be para paradise.







[Let's Love]: Nonchalantly touch (Let's love) open your mind (That's love) and I'll be in your thoughts without you knowing. Pressing against your lips (Let's love) just the thoughts make me happy.









