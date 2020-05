Brave Entertainment's new rookie boy group DKB will be making their first-ever comeback with 2nd mini-album 'LOVE'.

Back in February of this year, the group made their impactful debut with their 1st mini-album 'Youth' and title track "Sorry Mama". This time, DKB will be returning with their 2nd mini-album 'LOVE' on May 25 at 6 PM KST. The title track has yet to be revealed, piquing fans' interest.



Stay tuned for more news regarding DKB's comeback!