Moon Hee Jun's daughter JamJam melts hearts while wearing a mask

Moon Hee Jun's daughter JamJam is stealing the hearts of netizens' all over the world with her adorable eyes.

On May 8th, JamJam's parents proudly posted a picture on her personal Instagram account with the caption "JamJam child". JamJam's cute pigtails and expressive eyes have made her a beloved figure in Korea, and netizens are cooing over how adorable she looks in her mask, saying:



"She's so adorable and pretty."

"There are adults that don't even wear masks. Good job."

"I'm going crazy because she's so lovable."

JamJam is currently receiving a lot of love through KBS's 'Superman is Back'.