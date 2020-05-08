19

0

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Lee Young Ja admits that her mother is staying in a hospital due to Alzheimer's

AKP STAFF

Lee Young Ja stated that her mother is currently in the hospital due to Alzheimer's disease.

The popular comedian and food enthusiast revealed the heartbreaking truth on the May 8th broadcast of 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant'. While visiting a restaurant, Lee Young Ja stated the importance of health after listening to a story of a worker whose mother passed away from lung cancer. 

She stated: "My mother is currently at the hospital. She is suffering from Alzheimer's. Because I'm a celebrity and earn a lot, I can handle it. But if you have a regular job, you need at least two sons and a daughter to take care of you. If there's one sick person, you need at least three people to take care of them." 

Check out the clip below. 

  1. Lee Young Ja
1 1,547 Share 100% Upvoted

0

yaja-yaha689 pts 57 minutes ago 0
57 minutes ago

How sad!
Alzheimer's is tough on the entire family, financially and emotionally.
At least she is able to take care of her mom somehow but having gone through that situation myself... She is so strong to continuing doing her job while dealing with this.
I hope she is able to lean on someone while going through this... she shouldn't neglect her health.

Share
(G)I-DLE
(G)I-DLE getting plagiarized twice in 24 Hours.
12 hours ago   116   70,037

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND