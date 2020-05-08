Lee Young Ja admits that her mother is staying in a hospital due to Alzheimer's

Lee Young Ja stated that her mother is currently in the hospital due to Alzheimer's disease.

The popular comedian and food enthusiast revealed the heartbreaking truth on the May 8th broadcast of 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant'. While visiting a restaurant, Lee Young Ja stated the importance of health after listening to a story of a worker whose mother passed away from lung cancer.

She stated: "My mother is currently at the hospital. She is suffering from Alzheimer's. Because I'm a celebrity and earn a lot, I can handle it. But if you have a regular job, you need at least two sons and a daughter to take care of you. If there's one sick person, you need at least three people to take care of them."



Check out the clip below.