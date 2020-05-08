Teen actress Kim Soo Jung gains attention for her similarities to TWICE's Nayeon

17

Teen actress Kim Soo Jung (16) has gained attention for her similarities to TWICE's Nayeon.

Formerly known as the 'Answer Girl' on KBS's 'Star Golden Bell', photos of Kim Soo Jung has gained netizens' interest who say that the 04 liner looks surprisingly similar to Nayeon. 

Netizen comments include: 

"Wow, she looks like Nayeon."

"So pretty."

"Similar to TWICE's Nayeon." 

Kim Soo Jung rose to fame in 2010 for her cute and bright image on 'Star Golden Bell'. She is a student at the Seoul Performing Arts High School. 

Do you think she looks like Nayeon?

Is she isn’t already under a label. I bet you labels are going to be reaching out to her after this. She is stunning

