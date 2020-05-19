Mnet's 'I-Land' reveals charismatic producer posters of Rain & Zico

Mnet's new boy group reality series 'I-Land' has revealed charismatic producer posters of solo artist Rain and Block B's Zico, joining Big Hit Entertainment's Bang Si Hyuk as the three main producers of the program.

Premiering this June 26 at 11 PM KST, Mnet's 'I-Land' aims to create the next generation global K-Pop boy group by combining Big Hit Entertainment's strategic artist production system with CJ ENM's large-scale contents creation techniques. Even before their official debut, this new K-Pop boy group will be faced with a unique universe in which they work together, compete, and hone their skills.

Viewers can look forward to producers Bang Si Hyuk, Rain, and Zico working together on this next generation global K-Pop boy group when Mnet's 'I-Land', hosted by Nam Goong Min, premieres next month!

