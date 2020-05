According to media outlet reports on May 6, Lovelyz member Ryu Soo Jung is making her solo debut some time in mid-May!

Media reports claim that Ryu Soo Jung will be carrying out a jacket filming for her upcoming solo album later today. The idol is currently in the final preparation stages for her solo debut, marking her as the second member of Lovelyz to release a solo album after Kei.

Stay tuned for Ryu Soo Jung's lovely solo debut!