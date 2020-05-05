LOOΠΔ to appear as surprise guests on 88rising's 'Asia Rising Forever' online concert

LOOΠΔ will be making a surprise guest appearance during 88rising's upcoming online concert, 'Asia Rising Forever'!

Being broadcast online globally this May 6 at 9 PM EST, 'Asia Rising Forever' features Asian artists from 11 different nations coming together to put on a live concert, bringing fans around the world respite and hope in light of the COVID19 pandemic.

K-Pop's very own Kang Daniel, CLC, Hyukoh, and Lim Kim, as well as 88rising's Rich Brian, Niki, plus more will be performing, and now, LOOΠΔ have also been announced as a very special, surprise guest!

Make sure to tune in to 88rising's 'Asia Rising Forever', this May 6 at 9 PM EST via YouTube and Twitter!