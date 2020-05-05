4

Cha Tae Hyun reportedly in talks to head new tvN variety produced by former '1 Night, 2 Days' PD

According to media outlet reports on May 6, actor Cha Tae Hyun is currently preparing a new tvN variety program with former '1 Night, 2 Days' PD Yoo Ho Jin!

One insider told media outlets on this day, "Yoo Ho Jin PD is currently working on a new tvN variety, 'Seoul Country Boy' (working title). Cha Tae Hyun will be heading the show as MC. It will be a travel variety series featuring top variety stars, and so it is currently being prepared under top secrecy." 

Previously a main PD of KBS2's '1 Night, 2 Days', Yoo Ho Jin PD recently moved to CJ ENM, greeting viewers through tvN's 'Wednesday Music Program' last year. 

Meanwhile, Cha Tae Hyun will be making his return to the small-screen this May 23 at 10:50 PM KST with his new OCN drama, 'Off Duty Investigation'. 

