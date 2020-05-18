BTS's J-Hope commemorates 40th anniversary of Gwangju Uprising with fans around the world

BTS took to global online fan community WeVerse to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Gwangju Uprising and honor the hundreds of lives lost. The historical movement holds particular significance to the group as member J-Hope was born and raised in Gwangju.



On May 18 KST, the agency uploaded a message to BTS fans, writing, "Our Hobi's hometown, Gwangju" and adding the hashtags 'Memorial Gwangju,' 'Memorial 518,' and '518 Democratization Movement.' An image of a black ribbon, which signifies mourning and condolences, was shared with the message.



Meanwhile, J-Hope is well-known to be from Gwangju, and even wrote lyrics in reference to the Gwangju Uprising in BTS's 2015 song "Ma City."

