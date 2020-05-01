Lee Kwang Soo to guest on 'Three Meals a Day' in the fishing village

According to media outlet reports on May 1, actor Lee Kwang Soo will be appearing as a guest on tvN's 'Three Meals a Day' in the fishing village season 5!

'Three Meals a Day' in the fishing village starring cast members Cha Seung Won, Yoo Hae Jin, and Son Ho Joon is set to premiere this May 1 at 9:10 PM KST. The cast members will be cooking delicious meals on a remote, peaceful island, getting away from the busy city life for a simple, healing variety series. Viewers can look forward to a new side of Lee Kwang Soo as a guest on 'Three Meals a Day', carrying out chores and adjusting to island life instead of his well-known, eccentric image on 'Running Man'.

Meanwhile, Lee Kwang Soo will be meeting familiar faces during his 'Three Meals a Day' appearance, as he worked with actor Cha Seung Won last year in their upcoming film 'Sinkhole', set to premiere later this year. Lee Kwang Soo also previously worked with Son Ho Joon during 'Coffee Friends', and Yoo Hae Jin has appeared as a guest on 'Running Man' in the past.

Be sure to tune in to the premiere of 'Three Meals a Day' in the fishing village, later this weekend!