A Pink's Chorong, Bomi, and Namjoo have formed a brand new unit group, for the June issue of 'Dazed'!

For this pictorial, the A Pink girls took inspiration from flamboyant, 1970~80s retro styles, perfecting an eccentric, carefree mood. Meanwhile, A Pink recently promoted with their hit comeback title track "Dumhdurum" from their 9th mini album, 'Look'.