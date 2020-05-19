Girls' Generation's YoonA to appear on tvN's 'ON&OFF' to share her daily lifestyle

On May 20, tvN confirmed with various media outlets, "Girls' Generation's YoonA plans on recording for 'ON&OFF' later today. She will be revealing her professional side during her busy schedules, as well as a different side of her outside of her career."

tvN's fusion documentary-reality program 'ON&OFF' allows various celebrities to share both the 'ON' (out in society) and 'OFF' (at home) moments of their lives in an observational format. The program is led by Jung Hyo Min PD of 'Hyori's Bed & Breakfast', and airs every Saturdays at 10:40 PM KST.