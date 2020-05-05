IU shows off her 'gangster' shoulders in adorable and swag filled baby photo

IU revealed a baby photo that shows off her childhood swag.

The adorable photo, uploaded to IU's Instagram story, dates back to 1998 and shows the popular actress and artist strutting down the street with confidence and attitude. The caption reads: "Walking proudly wherever I go". The picture has since garnered the attention of netizens, who were quick to coo over the adorable picture and IU's shoulders, stating:

"The cute charm of IU's childhood days."

"Hahaha this is so cute."

"Cute Ji Eun who puts a lot of force in her shoulders."





It seems like IU's childhood charm has stayed with her to this day. What do you think?