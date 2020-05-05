20

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 30 minutes ago

BLACKPINK Lisa's dance performance video becomes a viral internet meme

BLACKPINK Lisa's legs have started a viral meme that has taken over worldwide. 

The popular idol starred in a sultry LILI's FILM dance video that garnered a lot of attention, and it seems like Lisa's legs have now become the subject of trending memes. Many memes show Lisa's legs collaged into humorous situations along with the caption "Did it work?". Popular celebrities and Western media have been jumping on the bandwagon as well, making Lisa's legs a worldwide phenomenon. 

 

What do you think? 

10 2,258 Share 63% Upvoted

orangemaster903 pts 6 minutes ago
It was a fun meme and everyone made their own version with lisa legs.

Mei_Matsumoto-8,943 pts 1 minute ago
But can she sing tho?

