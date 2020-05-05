BLACKPINK Lisa's dance performance video becomes a viral internet meme

BLACKPINK Lisa's legs have started a viral meme that has taken over worldwide.

The popular idol starred in a sultry LILI's FILM dance video that garnered a lot of attention, and it seems like Lisa's legs have now become the subject of trending memes. Many memes show Lisa's legs collaged into humorous situations along with the caption "Did it work?". Popular celebrities and Western media have been jumping on the bandwagon as well, making Lisa's legs a worldwide phenomenon.

