Ha Sung Woon reveals lyrics teaser in moody 'Twilight Zone' concept photo

Ha Sung Woon has revealed a teaser of lyrics in his latest moody concept photo for 'Twilight Zone'.



The teaser image above features Ha Sung Woon cast in a reddish light along with the lyrics, "I can stir up your calm heart." Ha Sung Woon's third mini album 'Twilight Zone' drops on June 8 KST.



Stay tuned for updates on Ha Sung Woon's comeback!