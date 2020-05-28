38

Posted by germainej

Ha Sung Woon reveals lyrics teaser in moody 'Twilight Zone' concept photo

Ha Sung Woon has revealed a teaser of lyrics in his latest moody concept photo for 'Twilight Zone'.

The teaser image above features Ha Sung Woon cast in a reddish light along with the lyrics, "I can stir up your calm heart." Ha Sung Woon's third mini album 'Twilight Zone' drops on June 8 KST.

Stay tuned for updates on Ha Sung Woon's comeback!

Cloudcloud4 pts 20 hours ago 0
20 hours ago

#TwilightZone #HASUNGWOON # HA SUNGWOON GET READY

1

Seng_chocolat1 pt 19 hours ago 0
19 hours ago

Could any body hold him up???!!! Ha Sungwoon change to a sexy deeply fantastic man

