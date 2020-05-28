Ha Sung Woon has revealed a teaser of lyrics in his latest moody concept photo for 'Twilight Zone'.
The teaser image above features Ha Sung Woon cast in a reddish light along with the lyrics, "I can stir up your calm heart." Ha Sung Woon's third mini album 'Twilight Zone' drops on June 8 KST.
Stay tuned for updates on Ha Sung Woon's comeback!
Ha Sung Woon reveals lyrics teaser in moody 'Twilight Zone' concept photo
