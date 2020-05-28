24

N.Flying reveal blue teaser image for 'Oh Really' comeback

AKP STAFF

N.Flying have revealed a teaser image for their 'Communicationcomeback.

The teaser image below features a blue and white theme with phones, a keyboard, and headphones as well as the phrase "Oh really." 'Communication' is the band's seventh mini album, and it drops on June 10 KST. 


As previously reported, the comeback comes 8 months after the release of N.Flying's October 2019 mini album 'Yaho,' which featured the title track "Good Bam." This will be their first comeback since the addition of a fifth member - new bass player Seo Dong Sung, who originally debuted in HONEYST


Stay tuned for updates on N.Flying's comeback!

0

I can't wait and i wish them the best they've been through seriously so much hardship and they really do deserve this moment to receive love and attention!! Also N.fia, the fandom, is one of the nicest and calmest fandoms I know

