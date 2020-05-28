N.Flying reveal blue teaser image for 'Oh Really' comeback

N.Flying have revealed a teaser image for their 'Communication' comeback.



The teaser image below features a blue and white theme with phones, a keyboard, and headphones as well as the phrase "Oh really." 'Communication' is the band's seventh mini album, and it drops on June 10 KST.



As previously reported, the comeback comes 8 months after the release of N.Flying's October 2019 mini album 'Yaho,' which featured the title track "Good Bam." This will be their first comeback since the addition of a fifth member - new bass player Seo Dong Sung, who originally debuted in HONEYST.



Stay tuned for updates on N.Flying's comeback!