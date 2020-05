GOT7's Youngjae will be releasing a clothing line!

The line, called 'Ars x Coco', shows that he'll be making clothes for both humans and canines. The name is a combination of his composer name 'Ars' and his dog's name, 'Coco'. In the preview photos, he poses with the clothes as well as Coco wearing the clothes. The site, www.arsxcoco.com, will open from May 25th at noon KST to June 8th at noon KST.

How do you feel about the clothes?