EXO's Baekhyun is making history with 'Delight'.

His second mini-album will drop later today on the 25th, and it has hit 732,297 pre-orders as of May 24th. It's even more than his first solo mini-album 'City Lights', which was the most-selling solo album of 2019.

This second mini album will include title song "Candy", "R U Ridin'", "Bungee", "Underwater", "Poppin'", and "Ghost", and "Love Again".



Are you excited for his comeback, coming later tonight at 6PM KST?