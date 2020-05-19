Lai Kuan Lin announces plans to continue his legal battle against Cube Entertainment

On May 20, former Wanna One member Lai Kuan Lin expressed his intentions to file a follow-up lawsuit against his label Cube Entertainment, requesting to nullify his exclusive contract.

Previously in November of 2019, the Seoul District Court denied Lai Kuan Lin's initial request to nullify his exclusive contract, ruling in favor of Cube Entertainment by claiming that there were no valid reasons to terminate the idol's contract.

Now, in a recent post shared via Weibo, Lai Kuan Line wrote, "Thank you for your trust and support during my low point. I will continue moving forward and working hard," and revealed a document outlining his upcoming legal battle. Stay tuned for updates.