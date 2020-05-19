2

EXO's Suho spotted in military basic training camp photo

EXO's Suho was spotted in a recent photo for the Nonsan Army Training Center.

On May 19, the Nonsan Army Training Center in South Chungcheong Province released photos of the recently recruited soldiers on its official website. Suho, who was assigned to the second platoon, can be seen sitting and smiling towards the camera below.

Suho officially enlisted for his mandatory military service on May 14. He's the third EXO member to enlist following Xiumin and D.O, and he'll be serving as a public service worker after his basic training.

In other news, Suho made his solo debut this past March with "Let's Love".

