EXO's Lay also wishes Suho a safe mandatory service via Instagram story

EXO's Lay was also seen wishing his leader Suho a safe time during his mandatory service, via Instagram story!

Back on May 14, EXO touched fans by sharing brotherly photos of their sendoff party, where the younger members were seen ceremoniously patting Suho's clean-shaven head, per EXO's tradition. Then, shortly afterward, Chinese member Lay also shared a photo from the sendoff party via his own Instagram story, and wrote, "Let's love. Please return safely hehe, leader."

Meanwhile, Suho will be carrying out 4-weeks of basic military training after enlisting on May 14. Afterward, he'll continue the remainder of his mandatory service duties as a public service worker.