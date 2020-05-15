2

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 15 minutes ago

EXO's Lay also wishes Suho a safe mandatory service via Instagram story

AKP STAFF

EXO's Lay was also seen wishing his leader Suho a safe time during his mandatory service, via Instagram story!

Back on May 14, EXO touched fans by sharing brotherly photos of their sendoff party, where the younger members were seen ceremoniously patting Suho's clean-shaven head, per EXO's tradition. Then, shortly afterward, Chinese member Lay also shared a photo from the sendoff party via his own Instagram story, and wrote, "Let's love. Please return safely hehe, leader." 

Meanwhile, Suho will be carrying out 4-weeks of basic military training after enlisting on May 14. Afterward, he'll continue the remainder of his mandatory service duties as a public service worker. 

  1. EXO
  2. Suho
  3. Lay
1 1,267 Share 100% Upvoted

0

arjun31013 pts 4 minutes ago 0
4 minutes ago

We will wait for you suho comeback safe and healthy

Share
Jungyeon
TWICE's Jungyeon shows off her self-dyed hair
9 hours ago   20   12,826
Momoland
Momoland to make a comeback next month
55 minutes ago   2   2,434
Jungyeon
TWICE's Jungyeon shows off her self-dyed hair
9 hours ago   20   12,826
Momoland
Momoland to make a comeback next month
55 minutes ago   2   2,434

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND