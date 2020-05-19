1

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 30 minutes ago

NU'EST reveal making of 'The Nocturne' mini album jacket

NU'EST have revealed the making of their album jacket for 'The Nocturne'.

'The Nocturne' is NU'EST's eighth mini album, which featured "I'm in Trouble" as the title track. The above behind-the-scenes video features unseen footage of the members on set as they film the gorgeous album jacket photos.

Watch the making of NU'EST's 'The Nocturne' album above and their "I'm in Trouble" MV here if you missed it!   

