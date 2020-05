TWICE's Sana looks beautiful in her comeback teaser!

The fourth member up after Nayeon, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu's comeback teasers earlier this week, Sana looks like the definition of a spring goddess as she flaunts her natural beauty.

TWICE's first comeback of 2020 with their 9th mini album 'More & More' is set for this June 1 at 6 PM KST!