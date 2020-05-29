Oh My Girl's Arin thanks fans & staff after successfully wrapping up her 1st lead role in web drama 'Girls' World'

On May 30, Oh My Girl's Arin took to her personal Instagram to relay a heartfelt message of thanks, after successfully wrapping up her first ever lead role in a web drama series!

Oh My Girl's Arin recently appeared as the female lead Na Ri of tvN D web drama series, 'Girls' World'. The idol garnered attention for her lovely portrayal of Na Ri.

Sharing a group photo of the main cast and crew of 'Girls' World' as well as more adorable photos of Na Ri from the web drama's filming set, Arin wrote, "My first production 'Girls' World' has finally come to an end! Everything was a first for me on this production set so there were so many aspects which felt strange and difficult, but they were still very warm and happy times because I was able to work with so many great people, despite the winter cold. Thank you so much for loving Na Ri and watching over her for the past two months! Thank you for all your hard work, the entire 'Girls' World' team! I love you!"

Did you watch Arin's first ever female lead role acting in 'Girls' World'?